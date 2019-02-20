|
Willie Charles Lyles Sr. 75 years, a resident of Gary, Indiana who exchanged time for eternity on February 9, 2019. He was born September 8, 1943 (the eldest of four children) in Newton, Mississippi to Lexie M. Lyles. He was educated through the Newton Public School System and a retired employee of US Steel Inc. and member of New Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by sister Lisa Hodge. Willie leaves to cherish fond memories his loving wife Hazel, children Rishaunda & Wille Jr all of Gary, Indiana; his mother Lexie M. Lyles, his sisters Joann Lyles, Linda (Al) Walker of Newton, Mississippi, Antoinette Williamson of Mesa, AZ; and Godson Kenneth Derby, and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, February 22, 2019 from 12 to 8:00pm family hours 6-8:00pm. Funeral services Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00am all services at the New Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 2416 Pierce St. Pastor Chet J. Johnson, officiating. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019