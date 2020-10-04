1/1
Willie Mae Green
1949 - 2020
Born on May 25, 1949 in Yazoo Mississippi to the parents of Elgar Redmond and Sallie Redmond. She peacefully died on September 27, 2020 in Gary, Indiana at the age of 71. She eloped and married her longtime friend and love Lovette Green, who preceded in death. She was well known to the Aetna community. For many years she worked at Aetna Elementary School as a school crossing guard, which she retired from. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. " Some of the things that stood out about her is her sense of style and fashion. She was best described as loving, understanding, giving, family oriented and often called a firecracker. She also shared her love for food such as baked chicken, macaroni, sweet potatoes and her delicious pound cake. Willie Mae was accepted into Christ at a young age. She attended God Way Church of Deliverance. Funeral Service and Visitation will be Monday October 5, 2020 at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home 421 West 5th Ave Gary, IN. Visitation will be 9:00am-11:00am. Funeral will begin at 11:00am.


Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
OCT
5
Funeral
11:00 AM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
