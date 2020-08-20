1/1
Willie Mae Taylor
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willie Mae Taylor (Ga-Ga) was born January 19,1930. At the age of 90 (Ga-Ga) peacefully went to her eternal resting place on August 15, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband Samuel Taylor, mother and father Clarence and Laura (Lena) Stewart, daughter Vanessa Jenkins and great grandson Kyle Ferguson Jr. She is survived by six children Alenanne, (Kennedy), Frank, Kyle, Sherry, (Nate), Dorian, and Alfred. She is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, and 3 great- great grandchildren, sister Princelle Armstrong-Bae, two brothers Thomas and Julius Stewart, nieces, nephews, and a host of cousins. Her special homie Eileen Means and Minnie Porter.

Visitation- Friday August 21, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. @ Smith Bizzell and Warner Funeral home.

Funeral services- Saturday August 22, 2020 @ Trinity United Church of Christ- Gary @ 11 a.m.

1276 W. 19th Avenue Gary, Indiana. Burial- Evergreen Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Trinity United Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 20, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kelynn Burdine
August 20, 2020
My grandma will definitely be missed dearly but I will keep all the memories in my heart. She was a very sweet and loving person and that I will always cherish. I love you this much Ga-Ga.
Keza Allen
Grandchild
August 20, 2020
a good mom and grandma
Scott lindsey
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved