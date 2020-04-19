|
|
Mrs. Willie Mae Webb, 89 passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday April 8th, 2020, in Hammond, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hosia Webb. She is survived by her one (1) daughter, Cynthia (Richard) Tolliver of East Chicago, In; four (4) sons; Marlee (Linez) Gary, In, Keith (Rosezetta) and Dennis both of Hammond, In. and Gerome (Galinda) Crete, Ill. Along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives' cousins and dear friends. She was the glue that bonded the family and she will be forever missed. Mother Webb as she was affectionately called was a faithful member of the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Hammond, Indiana.
Public Visitation, Tuesday, APRIL 21ST, 2020 from 12:00 noon until 8:00 p. m. at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home-4209 Grant Street-Gary, In 46408. Funeral Service on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a 10:00a.m. Visitation at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home. Interment at Concordia Cemetery Hammond, Indiana.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020