Rev. Willie Moore Jr., affectionately known as "Bo" was born on October 31, 1941 in Paducah, KY to the late Willie Moore Sr. and Minnie Lee Cain. God in His infinite wisdom saw fit to call him to glory on June 16, 2020 after battling a short stint of illness. He professed his love of God at an early age by accepting Christ as his Savior. He retired from US Steel Corporation. He was an Associate Minister at Jerusalem M.B. Church under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Isaac Culver Jr. Rev. Moore served faithfully as a Trustee, Choir Member and Armor Bearer. He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Mary Moore, 1 son Anthony Moore, 2 brothers, and 1 sister. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Velma Rucker-Moore; son, Rev. Roderick (Crystal) Moore; 3 daughters, Khrishana Rucker, Rovel (Trevis) Pollock, and Natasha (Arias) Gaskin; 13 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 5 sisters, Dorothy (Benjamin) Lamb, Ann (Randolph) Austin, Mary Ann Appleberry, Polly Prevo, Novella Jernigan; 3 brothers, Landus Jernigan, Otis (Gloria) Jerigan, and Bobby (Glenna) Settlers; and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements: Visitation Friday, June 26, 2020 from noon to 8:00 pm. Family hour from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Service on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 am. All services will be held at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1741-47 Fillmore St. Rev. Dr. Isaac Culver Jr., Pastor. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.