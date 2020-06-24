Rev. Willie Moore Jr.
1941 - 2020
Rev. Willie Moore Jr., affectionately known as "Bo" was born on October 31, 1941 in Paducah, KY to the late Willie Moore Sr. and Minnie Lee Cain. God in His infinite wisdom saw fit to call him to glory on June 16, 2020 after battling a short stint of illness. He professed his love of God at an early age by accepting Christ as his Savior. He retired from US Steel Corporation. He was an Associate Minister at Jerusalem M.B. Church under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Isaac Culver Jr. Rev. Moore served faithfully as a Trustee, Choir Member and Armor Bearer. He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Mary Moore, 1 son Anthony Moore, 2 brothers, and 1 sister. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Velma Rucker-Moore; son, Rev. Roderick (Crystal) Moore; 3 daughters, Khrishana Rucker, Rovel (Trevis) Pollock, and Natasha (Arias) Gaskin; 13 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 5 sisters, Dorothy (Benjamin) Lamb, Ann (Randolph) Austin, Mary Ann Appleberry, Polly Prevo, Novella Jernigan; 3 brothers, Landus Jernigan, Otis (Gloria) Jerigan, and Bobby (Glenna) Settlers; and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements: Visitation Friday, June 26, 2020 from noon to 8:00 pm. Family hour from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Service on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 am. All services will be held at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1741-47 Fillmore St. Rev. Dr. Isaac Culver Jr., Pastor. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.



Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church
JUN
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 23, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sandra Patrick
