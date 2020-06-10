Willie Parker Segrest, Sr., age 95, passed away on Saturday, June 06, 2020 at home. Willie was born to the late Jesse and Alverda Segrest in Rison, Arkansas. He was the 4th child of 9 children. He retired from Jones and Laughlin Steel formerly Youngstown Sheet and Tube with over 30 years as a crane operator. He was a faithful member of Peter's Rock Missionary Baptist Church for over 40 years serving on the Usher Board until his illness. Willie was preceded in death by devoted wife of 70 years, Ever Eva Segrest, (2) grandsons Marcus and Jermaine Gardner, (4) brothers Charles, Herbert, Leon and Earl Segrest and (1) sister Mary Summers. Willie leaves to cherish his memories (3) daughters, Doris Cooper, Patricia Gardner, Jeanette (Bishop Samuel) Smith (2) sons Willie P. Segrest, Jr., Derell Segrest all of Gary, IN. (6) grandchildren William (Lajoi) Gardner of Maricopa, AZ. Shalanda, Jemilla and Anthony Gardner all of Gary, IN. Audra Cooper and Latisha Bryant of Indianapolis, IN. (11) great grandchildren and (4) great great grandchildren (2) brothers Homer Segrest of Indianapolis, IN., Noah Segrest, Sr. of Gary, IN. (1) sister Deliah Harley of Monticello, Florida. Visitation: Saturday, June13, 2020 from 9-11am. Funeral Services 11:00 am. All services at Peter's Rock Missionary Baptist Church 1725 E. 21st Ave. Gary, IN. Pastor Shawn Vaughn, officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park