Willie Randall White Sr. of Merrillville, IN, exchanged life here on earth, for an eternal resting place in heaven on March 28, 2020, at the age of 64.
Willie (aka Mane & Chilly Willy) was born to the late Willie and Leodora White in Gary, IN on August 19, 1955. He was graduate of Lew Wallace, Class of 1974. Willie was a hard-working family man who retired from his lifelong construction career as Operating Engineer and proud member of Union Local 150 in 2010.
Preceded in death by his Parents: Willie and Leodora White, Loving and Devoted Son: Willie R. (Bud) White Jr., Brothers: Henry Forrest and James White, Sister Jenny Marie White.
Willie leaves to cherish his memory: wife of 32 years, Brenda D. (Thomas) White; Loving and Devoted Daughter; Tianna (Robert) Anderson, II of Merrillville, IN, daughters: Latasha Washington & Brenta Cleveland of Gary, IN; 2 sons: Calvin of Gary, IN and Bobby Cleveland of Lowell, IN 2 siblings: Annie White-Purnell, of Chandler, AZ, Leonard White of Merrillville, IN. Grandchildren: Paris White; Robert Anderson III, Rianna Anderson and 10 others ; 9 great grandchildren, Dear Friend; Duane Grant, of Indianapolis, IN, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends that deeply loved and will greatly miss him.
Visitation is Thursday April 9, 2020 from 12pm - 8pm at Smith, Bizzell and Warner Funeral Home. Private Funeral Services on Friday April 10, 2020. There will be a Live Broadcast available from the funeral home Facebook page for any family members and friends who are not able to attend.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 9, 2020