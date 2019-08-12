|
|
89, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Catherine's hospital in East Chicago, IN. Born on February 25, 1930, he was a residence of Gary, IN and later moved to East Chicago. He was retired from U. S. Steel 1010. Willie is survived by his children: Pat (Ralph) Jones, Arizona, Dr. Veronica Williams, Merrillville, IN, Brenda Evans, Arizona, Victor Xavier Williams, East Chicago, IN, Adriane (John) Henderson, Flossmor, IL, Keith (Nicole) Flemming, Merrillville, IN, Calvin Leon Williams, Goshen, IN, Sherry (John) Gore, Gary, IN, and Angela Denise Pope, Arizona. Visitation will be 9:00am to 10:30 am followed by the funeral service at 10:30 am at the Family Christian Center, 340 West 45th Ave., Munster, IN. Thursday, August 15, 2019. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 12, 2019