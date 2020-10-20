1/1
Wilma Jean McCoy
Wilma Jean McCoy was born May 8, 1950, in Gary, IN, to Joseph and Carrie Louise McMillon. She was called home by her Heavenly Father on October 12, 2020. Wilma was a graduate of Tolleston High School, Class of 1969.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Brian McCoy Sr, daughter, Kennetta Johnson, grandchildren, Gabriel Barnes, Belle'Rene McCoy, great grandchildren Stephon Riley, Aaliyah Riley, Jasmine Riley, brother, Joseph McMillon, Sr. and partner Kenneth Johnson, Sr. She was a devoted mother and leaves to cherish her memory, sons, George McCoy, Jr. (Michelle), Kenneth Johnson, Jr., Tommy Johnson Sr. (Sylvia), Keith McCoy, Sr. (Brandi), and daughters, Shirley Magee, Shinnetta Lee (William), and Darlena Johnson; 30 grandchildren and several great grandchildren; sisters, Cherrl Drownes, Barbara Kelley-Merrell, Patricia McMillon, brother, Freddy McMillon (Diann), sister-in-law, Angela McMillon; and a host of other family members and friends.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the New Nazareth MB Church, 1601 East 21st Avenue Gary, IN. Viewing of the body will take place prior to the funeral from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Intermittent follows at Fern Oak Cemetery. Professional services rendered by Lakeshore Funeral Home, 2295 Washington St, Gary, IN.


Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 20, 2020.
