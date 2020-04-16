|
|
Wilma Lee Martin Kindred, age 90, of Gary, IN passed away April 4, 2020. Wilma served as a nurse on the nurse's board at Gary Christ Christian Church and was a member of New Friendship Baptist. She worked as a cook at Coney Island Restaurant in Gary, IN. She leaves to cherish her memory (1 Brother) Melvin Slaughter and Regina Slaughter. Wilma leaves her loving children to cherish her memory, eldest son Henry Martin (Debra), Jacoby Kindred (Diane), Marvin Kindred, Vanita Holmes (James), Cheryl Kindred (Troy). She also leaves to cherish a host of close relatives and friends. All Services Friday April 17, 2020 Wake 9:30a.m. (View & Exit) Funeral 12:00p.m. (Immediate Family Only) at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave. Gary, IN. Burial Oakhill Cemetery Gary, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 16, 2020