Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Wake
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
9:30 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Kindred
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Lee Martin Kindred

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wilma Lee Martin Kindred Obituary
Wilma Lee Martin Kindred, age 90, of Gary, IN passed away April 4, 2020. Wilma served as a nurse on the nurse's board at Gary Christ Christian Church and was a member of New Friendship Baptist. She worked as a cook at Coney Island Restaurant in Gary, IN. She leaves to cherish her memory (1 Brother) Melvin Slaughter and Regina Slaughter. Wilma leaves her loving children to cherish her memory, eldest son Henry Martin (Debra), Jacoby Kindred (Diane), Marvin Kindred, Vanita Holmes (James), Cheryl Kindred (Troy). She also leaves to cherish a host of close relatives and friends. All Services Friday April 17, 2020 Wake 9:30a.m. (View & Exit) Funeral 12:00p.m. (Immediate Family Only) at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave. Gary, IN. Burial Oakhill Cemetery Gary, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -