Winifred E. Smith
Winifred E.Smith age 73 of nGary,In passed away October 28,2020. Elaine attended Elementary School in Gary, Indiana and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1965. She went on to attend classes at Indiana University and joined Sigma Gamma Roe Sorority. She went on to work for the Gary Indiana School System and later went to work for Standard Oil and retired after BP Oil after 30 years of service. She was a member of The Ruth Circle .Elaine is survived by Her Son Brian Catherine of Villa Rica, Ga. and Sister Vivian (Reverend Thomas) Payton of Gary, Indiana, Uncle Elquie Murray of Centerville, Illinois, Aunts Emma Tripplet of St. Louis, Mo, Lorraine Perryman of Centerville, Illinois, Essie Harris of San Diego, California, Juanita Smith of Houston, Texas and a host of relatives and friends. And special friends Attorney Wanda Hayes and Elvira Thompson. Wake Thursday November 5,2020 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Funeral 1:00 p.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In . Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In.


Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Wake
09:00 - 01:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Funeral
01:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
November 3, 2020
RIP my friend. We went all thru school together. I’ve known you almost all of my life (Velt 65). I will miss your smile. Condolences to the family. She was very special!!
Eva Moore-Heffnef
Friend
