Winifred P. Jones
1936 - 2020
Winifred (Pat) Jones, 83 years young, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Pat was born August 24, 1936 in Gary, IN, to the union of William and Forest Pangburn (both preceded in death). Pat graduated from Bishop Knoll Catholic High School. She received a B.S. in Elementary Education from Calumet College and a M.S. in Elementary Education from St. Joseph College with an endorsement in Special Education. Pat also received a reading endorsement from Valparaiso University. Pat was a devoted member of SS Monica and Luke Roman Catholic Church. In 1975 Pat married the love of her life, Marvin Jones Jr. Pat worked in the Gary Community School Corporation as an elementary school teacher. She also worked in the Michigan City Public School System where she taught Kindergarten through high school. She also worked as an inclusion and resource person in Michigan City before retiring. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Gary Alumnae Chapter, and Phi Delta Kappa, Inc. She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Marvin Jones, Jr.; sister, Dorothy Gardner; Son-in-law, Lamont Taylor; Granddaughter, Mariel Chambers; Grandson, Lamont C. Taylor Jr.; Three great grandchildren (Jayden, Clark and Aubrey) and a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren and wonderful family and friends.

Services will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Monica and St. Luke Catholic Church

645 Rhode Island Ct., Gary, Indiana


Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Service
11:00 AM
St. Monica and St. Luke Catholic Church
