A Celebration of Life and Thanksgiving for our beloved Winston Delano Ford. December 1, 1941 - May 1, 2020.



"…Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth: Yea, saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labours; and their works do follow them." - Revelations 14:13



Winston Delano Ford, the son of late Cornelius and Beatrice Ford, was born December 1, 1941, in Omaha, Georgia. He was baptized at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church at age 14, where he served on the Usher Board. Winston was educated at Omaha elementary school and Lumpkin High School, where he received awards in agriculture and graduated in 1961.



He then joined the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he moved to Chicago, Illinois, and finished barber school. He later moved to Gary, Indiana. He joined the Order of the Masons, became a Shriner. He worked at Inland Steel Mill. He was a crane operator and moved into management, where he ended his career and retired after 38 years.



Winston was very good at many things. He enjoyed fishing and deer hunting. He would fish with his brothers Sam, Joel, and Alfred, his four sons Winston Jr., Marcus, Marlon, and Mark. His wife Rose was his rock, and he loved his family unconditionally. His daughter Rosalind was his princess.



On Friday, May 1, 2020, God called His beloved son, Winston home to rest. He was preceded in death by his father Cornelius Ford Sr. his mother Beatrice Ford, brothers; Cornelius Ford Jr., Haywood Russell Ford, Joel D. Ford, and sister, Juanita F. Boyd.



Surviving his departure with cherished memories are his Wife Rosie Mae Ford, his Children; Winston Ford Jr. (Krystal) of Chicago, IL, Marcus Ford (Ronnelle) of Portage, IN, Mark Ford (Armeda) of McKinney, TX, Marlon Gladney (Renita) of Camby, IN, Rev. Rosalind Ford–Morris (Rev. Damen) of Greenwood, IN, Brothers; Robert Ford of GA, Alfred Ford of Newman, GA, Sister, Gwendolyn Ford- Williams, GA, fourteen loving grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and great, great friends.



Private cremation was held at the family's convenience. Burial of cremains will take place on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Florence Methodist Church Cemetery in Columbus, GA. All forms of sympathy and condolence may be sent directly to Progressive Funeral Home 4235 St. Mary's Road Columbus, GA 31907.



Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Ford family during their time of loss.





