Woodley Daniel Rogers Jr. was born on November 1, 1968 to Margaret R. Hunt-Rogers and Woodley Daniel Rogers Sr. in Gary, IN. Woodley Jr. was a joy to his family. Always full of laughs and jokes. Speed Racer and Johnny Quest was a staple at the Rogers home. Woodley Jr. was a student of Spaulding Elementary School, Pulaski Middle School and William A. Wirt High School. Woodley Jr. graduated from William A. Wirt High School in 1987 with honors. Woodley Jr. was a member of the Marching Bank, Track, Cross Country and also an integral member of the varsity football team. Woodley Jr attended Indiana State University for 2 years, Woodley Jr. decided to change his direction in his career and enlisted into the United States Air Force. On November 11, 2020 Woodley Jr. transitioned to be with our Lord and Savior.Woodley Jr. is preceded in death by his father, Woodley D. Rogers Sr., his loving grandparents, Effie Walker, Calvin Rogers, Ruby Carr, and William Henry Carr, great-grandparents, Malisha Walker, Robert Walker, Uncle, Robert Lee Walker and great nephew puppy Kanan Woods. Woodley Jr. leaves to cherish his most precious memories his loving mother Margaret R. Hunt-Rogers of Merrillville, IN, son Jordan D. Rogers of Hampton, VA, daughter Jasmine D. Greene of Hampton, VA, sister Yvonne D. (Johnny) Singleton of Burnsville, MN, granddaughter Samantha J. Greene of Hampton, VA, (3) nieces Denissa D. Rogers-Giles of Nashville, TN, Brooklyn C. Singleton and Jonae N. Singleton of New Braunfels, TX, special Uncle, Fred W. Hunt of Merrillville, IN, Special friends Erin Bell (Jackson and J'Amare'), LaSalle Rose, Sam Jones and Louis Butler and a host of cousin and friends. Wake Saturday, November 21, 2020 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at New Mt. Moriah M.B. Church 1910 Carolina St. Gary, IN. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.





