|
|
Woodley Daniel "Sonny" Rogers Sr., age 71 of Gary, Indiana was born July 5, 1948 in Gary, Indiana from the union of Calvin and Ruby (nee Moore) Rogers. Woodley was a graduate of East Chicago Roosevelt in 1967. After a long battle with an illness, on March 1, 2020 at 11:15 pm, Woodley answered the call to go home to be with the Lord. Woodley is proceeded in death by his loving parents, Calvin Rogers, Ruby Carr and bonus father William Henry Carr. Woodley leaves to cherish his memory his first love Margaret Hunt-Rogers of Gary, IN, (1) son Woodley D. Rogers Jr. of Henderson, NV, (1) daughter Yvonne D. (Johnny) Singleton of Burnsville, MN, (1) sister Floretta (Harold) Beverly of Sugarland, Tx, (1) brother in love Fred Hunt of Merrillville, IN, (2) granddaughters Denissa D. Rogers-Giles of Nashville, TN and Jasmine D. Greene of Hampton, VA, (1) grandson Jordon D. Rogers of Hampton, VA, (1) great granddaughter Samantha J. Greene of Hampton, VA, (1) great grand puppy Kanan Woods of Nashville, TN (1) very special niece Carla R. Beverly of Houston, TX. A host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Celebration of Life Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 am., with family hour from 10 :00 a.m -11:00 a.m at New Mt. Moriah M.B. Church 1917 Carolina St. Rev. R.W. Reed officiating. Services Entrusted To Powell Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 6, 2020