Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrews A.M. E. Zion Church
749 Chase Street
Woody D. Grady Jr.

Woody D. Grady Jr. Obituary
Woody D. Grady Jr. age 75 was born on April 1, 1944 in Chicago, IL. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his supportive family on Thursday, June 20, 2019. He was a faithful member of St. Andrew A.M. E. Zion Church. Woody was a graduate of Tolleston High School class of 1962. He was a veteran of the United States Navy for 6 years and was honorably discharged in 1968. Woody was employed with Bethlehem Steel/Arcelor Mittal for 39years. Preceded in death by his parents Woodie D Grady Sr. and Lela Grady and two brothers. Woody leaves to cherish his fond memories son, Jeffrey (Angela) Miller; daughter Kenya M. (Eric) Hamilton; 6 grandchildren; 3 sisters and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday, June 28, 2019 from 12 – 8:00 p.m. with family hours from 6-8:00p p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Funeral services Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00a.m. at St. Andrew A.M. E. Zion Church 749 Chase Street. Rev. Steven D. Floyd Sr. Officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on June 26, 2019
