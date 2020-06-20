April 1, 1944-June 20, 2019



We're missing you a little more, each time we hear your name



We've cried so many tears, yet our hearts broken just the same,



We miss our times together, things in common we could share,



But nothing fills the emptiness, now you're no longer there.



We've so many precious memories, to last our whole life through,



Each one of them remind us, of how much we're missing you.



Love Jeff & Kenya





