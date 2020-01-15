|
|
Wydallas Tobar "Dallas Prime" "TJ" age 37, of Gary Indiana passed away on January 6, 2020. He was born in Gary Indiana on May 23, 1982. Many knew him due to his amazing DJing capabilities, his extremely contagious smile, his positive vibes, and his pure love for life. The word "no" never came from Wydallas. There is a running joke that he's always on his way. I guess our heavenly father was tired of waiting on him. He will forever be loved and missed. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Chrystene Lomax; Grandfather Willie Lomax. He is survived by his mother Tammie Lomax, father Wydallas Tobar Sr.; daughters Mia Tierra Sherrell; Avori Mae; Siyanne Sharae and Aliciana Marie; Son Jaden Dallas; brothers, Jonathan Davidson, Anthony Lomax and Liddell Galtney; Special Brothers Terry Green and Marcus Dent; sisters Genotra Tripplett and Angela Tripplett and Maggie Galtney; Special Auntie Bridgette Gilbert (Eric) Special Cousin Kimberly Poe (Jose), Special Lifetime Friend Tiffany Dilworth (Brandon) Special friends and family Donuae Dilworth (Rachel) and Tera Shobowale (Tunji) and Significant other Angel Reeder a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and amazing friends that he considered family. Visitation Friday, January 17, 2020 from 12-8:00 p.m. Family hours 6-8:00 p.m. Funeral service Saturday January 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Min. Albert Brownlee officiating all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W. 1th Ave.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020