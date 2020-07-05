1/1
Yolanda C. Cotten
Yolanda C. Cotten, 63, of Gary, Indiana passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was the loving daughter of Thelma and the late Stanley Cotten, Jr.. She was a life long member of Warren Memorial Church of God in Christ. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1975 and attended Ball State University. She retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 2012 after a long career. She is survived by her mother Thelma, three sisters, Jennifer Campbell, Rosalyn (James) Wilson, Gloria Stannette (Kenneth) Bandy, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation is Tuesday, July 7, 9:00 a.m to 12 :00 p.m. at Powell-Coleman Funeral Chapel, 3200 West 15th Avenue, Gary, IN followed by a short Memorial Service graveside at Evergreen Cemetery, Hobart, Indiana, at 1:00 p.m, We ask that you wear a mask and social distance will be practiced at service.


Published in Post-Tribune from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
JUL
7
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 4, 2020
Mother Cotten,
I pray that God will Strengthen and Keep you and the family.
Yolanda was a jewel.
She will be missed.
Rest in the arms of JESUS
Evangelist Rochelle Melton
Friend
