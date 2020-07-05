Yolanda C. Cotten, 63, of Gary, Indiana passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was the loving daughter of Thelma and the late Stanley Cotten, Jr.. She was a life long member of Warren Memorial Church of God in Christ. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1975 and attended Ball State University. She retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 2012 after a long career. She is survived by her mother Thelma, three sisters, Jennifer Campbell, Rosalyn (James) Wilson, Gloria Stannette (Kenneth) Bandy, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation is Tuesday, July 7, 9:00 a.m to 12 :00 p.m. at Powell-Coleman Funeral Chapel, 3200 West 15th Avenue, Gary, IN followed by a short Memorial Service graveside at Evergreen Cemetery, Hobart, Indiana, at 1:00 p.m, We ask that you wear a mask and social distance will be practiced at service.





