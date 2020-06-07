Yolanda Charice Williams
1974 - 2020
Yolanda Charice Williams (NaNa) passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Gary, IN. She was born on October 15, 1974 in East Chicago, IN to Donald (Cherrel) Williams. NaNa will be remembered as a loyal friend to all and a faithful member of The Fathers Heart Church in Gary IN. She is preceded in death by brother Delray Williams. Yolanda is survived by her children, Laquanta & Donavin Williams, parents Donald (Cherrel) Williams,2 brothers, 3 sisters, and special granddaughter Autumn along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousin other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday June 9, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:000 a.m. all service at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment Fern Oak Cemeter. In honor of NaNa family is requesting a casual entire. .



Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
JUN
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

5 entries
June 6, 2020
Sending my sincerest prayers and condolences to the family.
Della Morris
Friend
June 5, 2020
Na Na
You spoke your mind and showed your charismatic personality. Rest Well now. May the family have the strength to endure this loss. Love you all!!!
Daria Tate
Friend
June 5, 2020
I will miss the fun and funny atmosphere you brought with you. Never a dull moment around you, love you lil Cuzzo!
Leslie Williams
Family
June 5, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Leslie Williams
June 5, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. My sincere condolences Dee, and the entire family
Shirley W
Neighbor
