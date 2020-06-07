Yolanda Charice Williams (NaNa) passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Gary, IN. She was born on October 15, 1974 in East Chicago, IN to Donald (Cherrel) Williams. NaNa will be remembered as a loyal friend to all and a faithful member of The Fathers Heart Church in Gary IN. She is preceded in death by brother Delray Williams. Yolanda is survived by her children, Laquanta & Donavin Williams, parents Donald (Cherrel) Williams,2 brothers, 3 sisters, and special granddaughter Autumn along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousin other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday June 9, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:000 a.m. all service at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment Fern Oak Cemeter. In honor of NaNa family is requesting a casual entire. .