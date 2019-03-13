|
Yvette Marvella Redding was born on October 9, 1960 to Albert and Gertrude Redding, the youngest of eight children. Yvette transitioned from this life on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at her home. Yvette was a graduate of West Side High School, Class of 1978; a graduate of Indiana University School of Business, and a graduate of Kaplan College. Yvette was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Gertrude; her only brother, Mark Anthony Redding and a sister, Celeste Redding – Rhone. Yvette is survived by her loving sisters, Rose Winners, Bonnie Isabell, Linda Redding, Sabrina (Michael) Burks, Valencia Redding; many devoted nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; a loyal canine companion, Diva; a host of other loving family members and precious friends. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Main Chapel at the Ridgelawn Funeral Home, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408 (219) 980-5555. Yvette will be dearly missed by her loving family and precious friends. God Grant Her Eternal Peace.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019