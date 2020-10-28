Age 56, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 17, 2020. She was born Sept. 21, 1964 to the late Wardell and Emma Smith in Gary, IN, where she was raised. She graduated from Wirt High School and worked various jobs. Yvonne married Clarence "Pete" Tillotson and lived in Gary IN. She loved her children and cherished her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her kind, caring nature and infectious smile. She is survived by her husband Clarence "Pete" Tillotson. Children Timothy Bowie, TaVaughn (Tanzel) Bowie-Morris, T'Ron (Jennifer) Bowie and GiVaughn (DaVon) Wright-King. A host of grandchildren and special grandson ArVonni. Siblings Chancellor (Lisa) Smith, Yolanda (Ronald) Smith Hess, Deborah (Eddie) Smith Price. A host of Relatives and friends Visitation 9:00am-11:00am Services: 11:00am Saturday October 31, 2020 at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home "Your Parlor of Peace" 421 W 5th Ave Gary, IN. Interment Evergreen in Hobart, Indiana. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to the family towards Funeral expenses.





