Yvonne Bernice Upshaw (Fat-Face) age 30 passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at IU Methodist of Indianapolis, Indiana. She's a graduate of Emerson School for the Visual and Performing Arts Class of 2007. She is preceded in death by her father Marcus A. Upshaw Sr.; grandparents Walter & Letha Bond, aunts; Latrice Bond, Gynder Bond-Bowen, Ewana Roberts, and Benita Roberts, uncles; Curtis Bond, Walter T. Bond Jr., Larry Bond, Willie T. Bond Sr., McLenoard Bond, Melvin Taylor, Marvin Taylor, Louis Roberts, James Roberts, and Reginald Roberts. She leaves to cherish her memory loving daughter, X'Onah Olivia Smith (Livi), mother Flossie Bond, brothers; Samuel Bond, Marcus Upshaw Jr, and James Upshaw, Meeko Bond, Marcus Upshaw, Louis Upshaw, sisters; Imani Bond, DeTaushae Williams, Shaniq'a Upshaw, Kayla Upshaw, and a host of family and friends. Visitation Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 12 noon. to 8:00 p.m. Family hours from 6-8:00 p.m. Funeral services Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. All services at Tree of Life Missionary Baptist Church 2323-33 West 11th Avenue . Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on June 9, 2019