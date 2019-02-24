was born on November 12, 1941, in Kosciusko, Mississippi, to the union of Robert and Olie Harrison Matheny. His family relocated to Gary, Indiana, when ZH was six years old. He attended Gary Public Schools and graduated from Froebel High School, after which he began work at United States Steel Corporation's Gary Tube Works until disability prevented him from performing his duties. "Red," as he was affectionately called, united in Holy Matrimony to Juanita Moore in November, 1972. Red and Juanita enjoyed a 46-year union and built a loving home for their daughter, Donya. Red was a loving, devoted husband and father who enjoyed travel, sports, and was an avid fisherman. ZH accepted Christ at an early age and joined New Bethesda Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. G.O. Anderson. He later moved his membership to Unity Baptist Church. ZH was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Olie Harrison Matheny; two brothers, Cleveland Matheny and Kenyatta Kassim; and mother-in law, Warnell McCarley. On February 18, 2019, God called ZH to his heavenly home. He leaves to cherish his memory a devoted wife, Juanita, of Gary, Indiana; one daughter, Attorney Donya Matheny Strong; one son-in-law, Ronnie Strong; and two grandsons, Courtland and Zachary, all of Clayton, North Carolina; one sister, Peggy Stevenson of Indianapolis, Indiana; two sisters-in-law, Ruby Matheny of Chicago, Illinois, and Angela Matheny of Gary, Indiana; one uncle, Frank (Hattie) Matheny of Indianapolis, Indiana; three aunts, Mildred Powels of Memphis, Tennessee, Beatrice Matthews of Flint, Michigan, and Bettie Simmons of Calumet City, Illinois; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation Tuesday February 26, 2019 from 9-11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow. All services at Unity Baptist Church 2019 Connecticut Street. Rev. Ronald J. Protho officiating, Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary