Aaron H. Thiel
Appleton - Aaron Henry Thiel, age 43, of Appleton, passed away on June 19, 2019. There will be a memorial service for Aaron on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 4:00PM at the Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home of Kimberly. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 2:00PM to 4:00PM. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery of Appleton at a later date. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 21, 2019