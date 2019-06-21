Services
Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home
204 E Kimberly Ave
Kimberly, WI 54136
(920) 788-6202
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Aaron H. Thiel Obituary
Aaron H. Thiel

Appleton - Aaron Henry Thiel, age 43, of Appleton, passed away on June 19, 2019. There will be a memorial service for Aaron on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 4:00PM at the Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home of Kimberly. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 2:00PM to 4:00PM. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery of Appleton at a later date. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 21, 2019
