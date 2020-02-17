|
Abundio "Al" Hernandez Jr.
Menasha - Abundio Hernandez Jr., 78, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at ManorCare, Appleton. He was born on July 30, 1941, in La Feria, Texas, the son of Abundio and Dominga (Saucede) Hernandez Sr. He was a proud Marine Corps veteran, having honorably served from 1962 to 1966. Al was united in marriage to Jacqueline "Jackie" Seidl on February 15, 1969, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Appleton, and they shared 51 years together. He was employed with Graphic Packaging for 36 years, retiring in 2003. Al will be remembered most for his love of cars; especially Corvettes, and his never ending love of family. He was always concerned with taking care of Jackie and providing for his children, by being a very hardworking man, and sharing experiences with his family that he never had the opportunity to have. Al enjoyed traveling with his family, repairing cars, attending car shows, telling stories about where he came from, and listening to music.
Al is survived by his wife: Jackie; 3 children: William Hernandez, Sherry (Brian Bube) Hernandez, and Charlie Hernandez; 4 grandchildren: Kaedyn Hernandez, Brandon Javenkoski, Hannah and Adam Hernandez; a sister: Rita Strickland; and other relatives and friends.
Al was preceded in death by his parents; and 4 siblings: Roy, Jesus, Ramona, and Raul.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 Noon, on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Wichmann Funeral Home Laemmrich Chapel, 312 Milwaukee St., Menasha. Visitation will be on Saturday at the funeral chapel from 10:00 am until the time of the service.
Al's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and therapists at ManorCare, as well as the doctors at St. Elizabeth Hospital for all of their care and compassion.
