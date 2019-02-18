Services
Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home
204 E Kimberly Ave
Kimberly, WI 54136
(920) 788-6202
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
IGHLAND MEMORIAL PARK, STAR OF HOPE CHAPEL
3131 N. Richmond St.,
Appleton, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ada Burton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ada Burton


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ada Burton Obituary
Ada Burton

Kimberly - Ada Emma Burton, 94, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019. Ada was born on March 17, 1924, to William and Dora (Knaack) Erdman. On July 7, 1950, she was united in marriage to Jack Burton. Ada was a very creative and artistic person, loved crafts, embroidery and was a gifted seamstress. Ada was an accomplished bowler and played cribbage with her husband daily. She was a faithful and active member of Mount Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church, a member of the first confirmation class and participated in Ladies Aid for many years. Ada liked to volunteer at the Bargain Garden Thrift Shop and knitted caps for newborns at the hospital. She was a good cook, made the best pies, and always loved to help. Most of all her family was important to her, and whenever asked what she wanted, she would reply "Good Kids."

Ada is survived by her children; Richard "Rocky" Burton of New Berlin, Patricia (significant other Bob Lochner) Burton of Columbus, and Lori (fiancée Guy Martinek) Hooyman of Appleton, grandchildren Troy (Cynthia) Hooyman, and Brett Hooyman, a great granddaughter Emma Ada Beth Hooyman, sisters-in-law: Winifred "Toots" Erdmann and Marie Erdman, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Ada was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jack, siblings: Evelyn (Ted) Herman, Herbert (Mary) Erdman, Robert Erdmann, and Jim Erdman, and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Robert (Ceal) Burton, George (Dorothy) Burton, and Shirley Solomon.

The funeral service for Ada will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at HIGHLAND MEMORIAL PARK, STAR OF HOPE CHAPEL,3131 N. Richmond St., Appleton. A time of visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff and extended family at St. Paul Elder Services for the care they were able to provide Mom. They would also like to thank her Kimberly neighbors on John St. especially Barb LeBlanc. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established.

Mom,

We Love you and miss you,

Your "Good Kids"

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home
Download Now