Ada Burton
Kimberly - Ada Emma Burton, 94, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019. Ada was born on March 17, 1924, to William and Dora (Knaack) Erdman. On July 7, 1950, she was united in marriage to Jack Burton. Ada was a very creative and artistic person, loved crafts, embroidery and was a gifted seamstress. Ada was an accomplished bowler and played cribbage with her husband daily. She was a faithful and active member of Mount Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church, a member of the first confirmation class and participated in Ladies Aid for many years. Ada liked to volunteer at the Bargain Garden Thrift Shop and knitted caps for newborns at the hospital. She was a good cook, made the best pies, and always loved to help. Most of all her family was important to her, and whenever asked what she wanted, she would reply "Good Kids."
Ada is survived by her children; Richard "Rocky" Burton of New Berlin, Patricia (significant other Bob Lochner) Burton of Columbus, and Lori (fiancée Guy Martinek) Hooyman of Appleton, grandchildren Troy (Cynthia) Hooyman, and Brett Hooyman, a great granddaughter Emma Ada Beth Hooyman, sisters-in-law: Winifred "Toots" Erdmann and Marie Erdman, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ada was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jack, siblings: Evelyn (Ted) Herman, Herbert (Mary) Erdman, Robert Erdmann, and Jim Erdman, and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Robert (Ceal) Burton, George (Dorothy) Burton, and Shirley Solomon.
The funeral service for Ada will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at HIGHLAND MEMORIAL PARK, STAR OF HOPE CHAPEL,3131 N. Richmond St., Appleton. A time of visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff and extended family at St. Paul Elder Services for the care they were able to provide Mom. They would also like to thank her Kimberly neighbors on John St. especially Barb LeBlanc. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established.
Mom,
We Love you and miss you,
Your "Good Kids"
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 18, 2019