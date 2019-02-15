|
|
Ada Huebner
New London - Ada Ella Huebner (nee Baehman), passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at ThedaCare - New London, at the age of 98. Ada was born on November 4, 1920, to Fredrick and Sena Baehman of the town of Hortonia. She was a long-time member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Hortonville where she was baptized and confirmed. On September 9, 1944, Ada was married to Luther (Mike) Huebner.
Prior to her marriage, Ada worked at Zwicker Knitting Mills in Appleton. Later she worked in the food service department at Hortonville High School. Over the years, she enjoyed vegetable gardening, golfing, cooking, taking care of her flowers, watch the birds in her backyard, and spending time with her family. She volunteered her time at Fox Valley Lutheran High School and Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Ada's faith in her Savior was evident in everything she did. She loved her Lord and always looked forward to her home in heaven. Now she rests in the arms of Jesus.
Ada is survived by her children Michael Huebner of Hortonville, Rodney (Michele Rose) Huebner of Middleton, Randy (Sonya) Huebner of Madison, Scott (Elaine) Huebner of Rothschild; four grandchildren Katherine, David (Sara), Benjamin, and Rachel Huebner; two step grandchildren, Kim Brzozowski and Jennifer Valeri; two great-grandchildren, Elsie and James Huebner; four step-great grandchildren, Tylor, Anna, and Mya Valeri and Evelyn Brzozowski; a sister-in-law, Helen Baehman; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Luther, her parents, a daughter (Yvonne), and five brothers and a sister.
Ada's family wishes to thank the caring staff at St. Joseph Residence, New London for the kindness and care that Ada received will living there. Special thanks to the volunteers and staff who helped her stay busy with all the activities that made her last years more meaningful.
Visitation for Ada will be held on Monday, Feb. 18, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Hortonville (752 Grandview Rd) from 9:00 A.M until the start of the funeral service at 11:00 A.M. Rev. Ralph Rosenberg will officiate. Burial will take place at the Union Cemetery in Hortonville.
In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to either St. Joseph Residence (107 East Beckert Rd) in New London or Bethlehem Lutheran Church (PO Box 250) in Hortonville.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 15, 2019