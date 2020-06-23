Adam Baith
Adam Baith

Neenah - Adam D. Baith, age 38, passed away unexpectedly on June 22nd, 2020. He was born in Appleton on December 25, 1981 the son of David and Terri (Burich) Baith. Adam graduated from Appleton North High School in 2000 and pursued a degree at FVTC afterwards.

He loved video games, fishing, spending time at his family cabin in Florence and being with his friends.

Adam is survived by his parents; brother, Luke (Cathie) Baith; grandmother, Catherine Baith; aunts: Celeste Baith, Marian (Arland) Klimek, Carole Burich and Barbara (Steve) Schaeuble; uncles: Louis (Sue) Baith and Chuck (Debra) Burich; along with many cousins and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Leo Baith, and Delores and John Burich.

The family will be having a private service. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to the Florence County WI Sherriff's Office K-9 Unit, P.O. Box 678, Florence, WI 54121, in Adam's memory.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
920-966-9000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

