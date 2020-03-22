|
Adam E. Bondy
Appleton - Adam Bondy, beloved son of Lowell and Connie and brother of Sarah joined his grandparents, Aunt Cathy and Stormy in heaven.
Adam, today my heart is breaking. We did so many fun things together, including rummage sales, county fairs, and of course a lot of teasing, but the best thing was the most wonderful mother-son relationship. That was priceless. These memories will always put a smile on my face. I will miss you so much. Love, Connie (inside joke).
Through the years we had the typical brother-sister relationship, picking on each other!! Never to realize how much that actually meant until the day you left us. I'll forever miss you. In the clouds I'll meet you again. Love you, my brother!! Please keep an eye on all of us. Sarah.
Hey, big buddy, thanks for all the 'oops' dropped treats that Mom was not supposed to see! Your bed was always so comfy at night. Your little buddy, Bugsy.
On Friday, March 20th, A bright light went out in Appleton. Adam, my son, my friend, passed away much too soon. I will miss my bowling partner, my sidekick when watching our favorite Star Trek and other sci-fi shows, and our on-going argument over who our dog, Bugsy, liked better. As your favorite Star-Trek quote goes, Adam, may you head 'toward the second star to the right and straight on 'til morning'. Dad loves you.
No services will be held at this time.
For more information or to share a memory of Adam, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29, 2020