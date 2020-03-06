Services
Verkuilen - Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
2401 Fieldcrest Drive
Kaukauna, WI 54130
(920)766-2099
Adam P. Shea

Adam P. Shea Obituary
Adam P. Shea

Adam P. Shea, age 30, passed away on March 4, 2020, after a long battle with mental illness.

A time of gathering for family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home KAUKAUNA LOCATION, 2401 Fieldcrest Drive. A time to share memories will take place at 6:00 p.m. For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
