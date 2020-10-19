Adolph "Tony" WochinskiNew London - Adolph "Tony" Wochinski, age 95, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020. He was born on January 4, 1925, in New London son of the late Anthony and Agnes (Albrecht) Wochinski. Tony was a WWII Navy Veteran. On November 27, 1947, Tony was united in marriage to Isabelle Matecki in Peshtigo. She preceded him in death in 2008. He was an active member of the American Legion and the VFW. Tony managed the American Legion Clubhouse for several years. He and Isabelle owned and operated Kist New London Bottling Company since the early 1960's.Tony is survived by his children: Daniel (Brenda Wry) Wochinski, New London; Paul (Betty Simon) Wochinski, Kaukauna, Laurie Wilmot, Sebring FL, Linda (Charlie) Luedeke, New London and Keith (Diem Pham) Wochinski, New London; grandchildren: Dr. Abby (Alex) Wochinski, Paul (Megan) Wochinski, Morgan Wochinski (significant other Paul Fritsch), Derek Wochinski and Heather (Wes) Hagen; great-great-grandchildren, Alex and Simon Rothstein, Harper and Raegan Wochinski and Eli Hagen. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, siblings, Ray (Catherine) Wochinski, Dr. Walter (Alice) Wochinski, John (Alice) Wochinski, Martin (Ann) Wochinski, and Doris Combs and grandson, Ron Wochinski.A private service will be held. The funeral service for Tony will be recorded and can be viewed on Cline & Hanson website.In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for the American Legion and VFW.A special thank you to ThedaCare Waupaca and hospice.