Menasha - Adrian Garrick "Gary" Geiger died peacefully at home on July 28th 2020, one week prior to his 83rd birthday. Gary was born on August 4th, 1937 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and raised as an only child by Linda and Max Geiger.



Gary graduated from Milwaukee's Rufus King High School in 1956 where he met many lifelong friends. A blind date set up by his father and soon to be sister-in-law led him to meet Leslie Ann Bacher in 1966. They married April 22, 1967. The two enjoyed 53 years of wedded bliss keeping their wedding vow promise of "in sickness and in health". Leslie Ann was his faithful caregiver until his last breath.



Gary was a proud girl dad to three daughters and called Menomonee Falls home. He was employed by Miller Brewing Company for 27 years until retiring in 1992 at the age of 55 and moved to Appleton in 2007. His sons' in-law and 7 grandchildren added extra joy to his life.



Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Max and Linda Geiger; mother and father-in-law, Lester and Dorothy Bacher; brother-in-law, Joel Bacher; and nephew, Philip Schroeder.



He is survived by his wife, Leslie Ann; daughters, Susan (Steve) Endries, Julie Froelich, Karen (Dan) Ryan; grandchildren, Nathan, Luke, Audrey, Charlie, Eloise, Sean and Sarah; sisters and brothers-in-law, Carole (Ralph) Schroeder, Lynn Schmidt, Rita Bacher, Laurie (Dick) Krenn, Kevin (Brian) Bacher; and many wonderful nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.



Throughout his life Gary enjoyed car shows, convertibles, camping, hunting, family pets, tinkering around the house, Wisconsin sports, family time, fireworks, and a dessert or two. Gary fought his 25-year battle against Parkinson's disease with a positive attitude and a thankful heart. He will be remembered for his words of wisdom, sense of humor, and beautiful soul. In the simplest of terms, he was a good man.



We will miss him but are thankful for the memories we share and find comfort that God has peacefully welcomed him home. A private service will be held for immediate family at Good Shepard Lutheran. Memorials in Gary's honor may be given to Good Shepard located at 2220 E College Avenue, Appleton WI 54915.













