Adris B. Butler
Appleton - Adris Belle (Kappell) Butler, age 89, died peacefully Sunday, November 10, 2019 after a short illness at Cherry Meadows Hospice (Menasha) with her family surrounding her, sharing stories of love, good times, and happy memories. After 21 years of being separated from the love of her life, she was welcomed to Heaven into the open arms of her husband, son, and four grandsons. Adris was a woman who greatly valued her family, the love of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was happiest to be in her home, surrounded by the family she loved, living a simple life of kindness, gratitude and togetherness.
Adris was born September 5, 1930 in Kaukauna, the daughter of the late Edward and Ines (Pagel) Kappell. Adris grew up in the Kaukauna/Wrightstown areas as a child, spending beloved time at "The Farm" with her Aunt Elnora and Uncle Elmer Kussow who she adored. As time progressed, she loved telling stories of how she met the love of her life, a few risky motorcycle rides with "Wild Bill", and how their courtship turned to a lifetime of love. Adris married Willard "Bill" Butler on September 3, 1949 at St. Edward's Parish in Mackville. They enjoyed 48 years together before Bill preceded her in death on March 14, 1998. Together Adris and Bill enjoyed traveling across the country, with frequent trips out West, to Florida, to Nashville, TN and Branson, MO, as well as other areas in the Midwest and down south. Adris was happiest tending to her large family, being a homemaker and mother/grandmother all through the years. Adris loved watching the Wisconsin Badger basketball team, enjoyed following the sports of her children and grandchildren, and she was especially proud of her younger years playing basketball, being one of "Appleton's City Champs" back in her day. She was the kindest and most appreciative mother, always thanking her children for caring for her, especially in her final years.
Adris is survived by her six children: two sons: Donald (Sue) Appleton, and David (Cheryl) Appleton; four daughters: Sharon (Guy) Peterson, Manitowoc; Sue (Kelly) McCarthy, Menasha; Lori (Jeff) Lembcke, Appleton; and Wendy (Scott) Day, Luxemburg. She is further survived by 15 grandchildren: Christie (Sean) Reagan, Dawn Butler, Jake (Sophia) Butler, Erik (Daisy) Peterson, Brian (Melissa) Butler, Bradley (Lesley) Butler, Andrew (Erica) Butler, Meggie McCarthy (and special friend, Alex), Don (Natasha) McCarthy, Trisha (Nate) Miller, Kayla (Ryan) McNichols, Kevin Lembcke, Rebekah Day, McKenna Day, and Ryland Day. Additionally, she was blessed with 14 great-grandchildren: Koty Butler, Claire Butler, Aria Peterson, Ian Peterson, Luke Butler, Ashley Butler, Grant Butler, Evan Butler, Landyn Butler, Harper Miller, Lincoln Miller, Peyton McNichols, Aubree McNichols, Brooke McCarthy, and the upcoming births of two more great-grandbabies. Additionally, she is survived by a sister-in-law, Mardelle Butler; and many other relatives and friends. Sadly, she was further preceded in death by her son, James Butler, and four grandsons: Daniel Butler, Scott Butler, Craig Peterson, and Kyle McCarthy, as well as her four siblings: Elaine Kathleen (infant), Dale, Frank, and Leon Kappell, as well as many brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mom greatly loved her beloved dog, Sophie, who watched over her faithfully until their last days together.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Adris will be 12:00 PM (noon) on Friday November 15, 2019 at SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH, 222 E Fremont St. Appleton, with Fr. John Katamba officiating. Visitation will be held at the church Friday morning beginning at 10:00 until 11:45 AM with Mass to follow at noon. Entombment will be at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Adris's name.
Adris's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at Cherry Meadows Hospice Center, for their compassionate care of Mom, treating our large family with dignity as we surrounded her during her final days. In addition, special thanks to the St. Elizabeth 3rd Floor nursing staff for their generosity, care, and kindness as well. We love you very much, Mom, Grandma, and Great-Grandma...until we meet again, we will hold you in the palm of our hands.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019