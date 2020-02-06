Services
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, May 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adris Managan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adris "Shorty" Managan


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adris "Shorty" Managan Obituary
Adris "Shorty" Managan

Appleton - Adris "Shorty" Managan, age 88, of Appleton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Brewster Village, following a short illness.

Shorty was born on July 31, 1931, in Appleton, the daughter of the late Wilbur and Emma (Kraus) Braeger. Adris was united in marriage to Ralph Managan on November 29, 1947, and he preceded her in death in July of 2018, after 70+ years of marriage.

Her greatest joy and blessings in life were her children and grandson. Shorty will be forever remembered for her dedication in keeping her schedule to "make a house a home". She was known for her weekly bingo outings, and since she didn't learn to drive until her early 40's, her daily walks to the Piggly Wiggly, as well as her long walks to downtown Appleton for "special" shopping. In her later years, Shorty, along with her husband Ralph, was an active volunteer for many years at the Appleton Moose Lodge.

Shorty had been a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church in Appleton since birth, and would be well known as a weekly greeter on Sunday mornings at Zion. She would like to be remembered to the weekly parishioners as well as the small children, as wishing them to "Have A Good Week".

Survivors include her two children, son Ralph (Jo) of Fox Crossing, and their son Tobin; son Patrick of Appleton; sister Pearl Muffler of Milwaukee, WI; a very special niece, Mary Lee Schabo of Appleton, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Ralph, her parents Wilbur and Emma (Kraus) Braeger, brothers Wilfred (Bud), Merle, Marvin, and George; sisters and brothers-in-law Thelma, Gordon, and Marie; and her father and mother-in-law, Maurice and Mabel Managan.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 12:00 Noon at Valley Funeral Home, 2211 N. Richmond Street, Appleton, WI, with a dear family relative officiating. Family members and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Friday, May 15, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Appleton at a later date.

Shorty's family would like to extend a thank you to the nursing staff at Brewster Village for their compassion and care for Shorty and the family.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent