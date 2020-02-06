|
Adris "Shorty" Managan
Appleton - Adris "Shorty" Managan, age 88, of Appleton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Brewster Village, following a short illness.
Shorty was born on July 31, 1931, in Appleton, the daughter of the late Wilbur and Emma (Kraus) Braeger. Adris was united in marriage to Ralph Managan on November 29, 1947, and he preceded her in death in July of 2018, after 70+ years of marriage.
Her greatest joy and blessings in life were her children and grandson. Shorty will be forever remembered for her dedication in keeping her schedule to "make a house a home". She was known for her weekly bingo outings, and since she didn't learn to drive until her early 40's, her daily walks to the Piggly Wiggly, as well as her long walks to downtown Appleton for "special" shopping. In her later years, Shorty, along with her husband Ralph, was an active volunteer for many years at the Appleton Moose Lodge.
Shorty had been a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church in Appleton since birth, and would be well known as a weekly greeter on Sunday mornings at Zion. She would like to be remembered to the weekly parishioners as well as the small children, as wishing them to "Have A Good Week".
Survivors include her two children, son Ralph (Jo) of Fox Crossing, and their son Tobin; son Patrick of Appleton; sister Pearl Muffler of Milwaukee, WI; a very special niece, Mary Lee Schabo of Appleton, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Ralph, her parents Wilbur and Emma (Kraus) Braeger, brothers Wilfred (Bud), Merle, Marvin, and George; sisters and brothers-in-law Thelma, Gordon, and Marie; and her father and mother-in-law, Maurice and Mabel Managan.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 12:00 Noon at Valley Funeral Home, 2211 N. Richmond Street, Appleton, WI, with a dear family relative officiating. Family members and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Friday, May 15, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Appleton at a later date.
Shorty's family would like to extend a thank you to the nursing staff at Brewster Village for their compassion and care for Shorty and the family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020