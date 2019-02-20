|
|
Agnes L. Randall
Appleton, Wisconsin - Agnes Lena Randall, age 99, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Grand Horizons Assisted Living in Appleton after a short illness. She was born on June 4, 1919 in Zittau, WI, on the family farm, the daughter of the late Richard and Birdie (Gregory) Nehring. She moved to Appleton in 1940 and worked at Scolding Locks and various other jobs.
She married Earl C. Randall on June 12, 1948 at Zion Lutheran Church.
She enjoyed dancing, playing cards, listening to country music, seeing shows at the PAC and the two family dogs.
She is survived by her children, Billy Richards and Linda Grasee; grandchildren, Mark Grasee and Becky Grasee; great grandchildren, Lydia and Iliana; a sister-in-law, Geraldine Fiebelkorn and numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Agnes was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Earl; siblings, John and Mary (Nehring) Hoffmann, Lester and Iva Nehring and Herman and Evelyn Nehring.
A funeral service for Agnes will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home, Tri-County Chapel, 1592 Oneida Street, Appleton, WI 54915 with Rev. Steve Dietzler officiating. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home from 9:30 am until the time of service. Interment will follow at 3:00 pm in Highland Memorial Park, Appleton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Fox Valley Lutheran and are appreciated.
To leave a special memory or condolences for Agnes' family please visit: www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 20, 2019