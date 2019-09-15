|
|
Aimo G. Jarvi
Appleton - Aimo G. Jarvi age 70, of Appleton and Shawano, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, September 9, 2019, surrounded by his family, after a battle with cancer. Aimo was born on June 17, 1949 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, son of the late Aimo and Doris (Peterson) Jarvi. He married his high school sweetheart Linda Rades on January 24, 1969. After graduating from Shawano High School with the class of 1967, Aimo enlisted in the United States Air Force 1968 - 1980 and served a tour in Vietnam as a UH-1N Helicopter Gunner. He was awarded four Distinguished Flying Crosses and seven Air Medals. After leaving the Air Force, Aimo worked for many aviation companies as a technical writer. He retired from Gulf Stream in 2014.
He is survived by his wife Linda Jarvi, son Geno (Joan) Jarvi, granddaughter Tamara Jarvi, and in-laws Cheryl (Bob) Giese, Bonnie (Donald) Buchert, Mary Baldwin, Gene Rades (Kim Koeller), and Gerald Dillenburg. Aimo was preceeded in death by his parents, his brother Leslie Jarvi, his in-laws Mabel and Roy Rades, brother-in-law Richard Rades, and sister-in-law Judy Dillenburg.
Cremation will take place, and a Military Funeral Honors ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 21 at Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home KAUKAUNA LOCATION (formerly the Boettcher Funeral Home) 2401 Fieldcrest Drive, Kaukauna. There will be a social gathering at a TBD location afterwards. His family would like to thank the many doctors and nurses at the Veterans' Clinics in Appleton and Green Bay, ThedaCare hospitals in Appleton and Neenah, ThedaCare at Home Hospice, and Aimo's many friends from all over the United States. For online condolences, please visit: www.verkuilenfh.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 15, 2019