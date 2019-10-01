|
Alan A. Mory
Kaukauna - A loving father and grandfather, Alan A. Mory passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. He was born on June 7, 1925, in Black Creek to the late Leonard and Lydia (Barth) Mory. A World War II veteran, Alan was stationed in Italy with the 91st Infantry Division and was discharged from Active Duty on October 23, 1945. He received a Purple Heart, as well as a Bronze Star, for his service to his country. After graduating from Lawrence University with a degree in Chemistry, Alan worked as a Coating Supervisor at Appleton Coated for 37 years until his retirement in 1987. On July 3, 1948, he married his best friend, Jean Milhaupt, and they began a love story that lasted 69 years. He was a parishioner at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Kimberly and St. Thomas More Parish in Appleton, serving as a Eucharistic Minister and on the liturgical and finance committees. His lifetime interests included photography, fishing, bowling, golf, reading, and writing.
Alan is survived by his children: Kathleen (David) DeBruin, Patricia Balousek, Ann (Bruce) Wydeven, William (Karen) Mory, John (Andra) Mory; his grandchildren: Alisa (Jeff) Burgher, Paul (Shelly) DeBruin, Stephen (Jennifer) DeBruin, Clint Schuh, Barry (Tanya) Schuh, Amanda (Rob) Stuyvenburg, Angela (Matt) Schulz, Megan Casarez, Adam Balousek, Monika and Andrew Wydeven, Stephanie (Matt) Wagemann, Sarah (Ben) Nimphie, Christopher Mory, Aaron, Rylee and Kendall Mory; his great-grandchildren: Ava, Joah, Luke, Julia, Sam, Elliot, Anna, Mia, Lilly, Timothy, Tayton, Tripp, Theodore, Cayla, Kandice, Parker, Kenadi, Brett, Sadie and Karlee.
He is further survived by his sister Aileen Wiese and sister-in-law Peg DeSteffen.
Alan was preceded in death by his wife, daughter Nancy (Evan) Schuh, sister-in-law Winnie Hofkens, brothers-in-law Leo, Ken, Bob (Betty), Dick and Larry (Joan) Milhaupt.
Funeral liturgy will be held at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 410 West Lawrence St., Appleton, on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Fr. Jim Leary O.F.M. Cap. officiating. Friends and family may visit at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Appleton.
Alan's family would like to thank the staff at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Appleton, for their care during his final days.
Dad, we miss you and you will be in our hearts forever.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 1, 2019