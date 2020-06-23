Alan D. Mader
1938 - 2020
Alan D. Mader

Appleton - Alan David Mader passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on June 22, 2020. He was born September 13, 1938 to the late Alois and Pearl (Fry) Mader in Appleton WI. He attended Appleton West High School, graduating with the class of 1957. He married his partner in life, Revana Irene Helvey, on November 7, 1959 in Appleton, WI, where they continued to make their home together for sixty years. Alan was a member of the Army National Guard for four years and was called to active duty service from October 1961 to August 1962. He was honorably discharged in March 1965. Alan also served as a police officer with the Appleton Police Department for more than 20 years.

Alan was a private person who enjoyed his family and the quiet things in life, including crossword puzzles, movies, and cards. Those who knew him best will miss his big laugh and silly jokes.

Left to cherish his memory are: his wife Revana Mader of Appleton, WI; his daughter Amy (Gilbert) Holzem of Chippewa Falls, WI; his son Robert (Marcy) Mader of Menasha, WI; brother John (Barbara) Mader of Cincinnati, OH; nine grandchildren - Nicole Virant, Zac Zempel, Jessica (Jared) Frisby, Stephanie Mader, Megan Holzem, Conner Duffey, Aaron Holzem, Elliot Mader, Daniel Mader; and six great grandchildren Alina Frisby, Owen Mader, Jayden Frisby, and Eloise, Amelia, and Penelope Virant.

He was preceded in death by his parents and twin sister Shirley Kavanaugh. According to his wishes, no memorial service is planned.

For more information or to share a memory of Alan, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.
