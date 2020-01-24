|
|
Alan J. Vanevenhoven
Kaukauna - Alan J. Vanevenhoven, Kaukauna, age 62, passed away at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton on Saturday, January 18, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born in Kaukauna on March 31, 1957 to the late Edwin and Mary (Verbeten) Vanevenhoven. Alan attended school in Kaukauna. At age 17, he was critically injured in an automobile accident that left him partially paralyzed and with many additional injuries. Al was able to recover and overcome many disabilities in order to open Al's Auto Sales and repair shop in Kaukauna and Appleton, where he has been in business for over 40 years. Al married Mary Vanden Bloomer at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Little Chute on March 11, 1983. He had a special fondness for convertibles and loved to ride around in one from his collection. Al also enjoyed trips to the casino. He treasured time spent with his children and grandchildren.
Al is survived by his wife of 36 years, Mary; children: Aaron, Racine; Ann (Shawn) Sheltrow, Fountain, CO; Amy (Ryan) Edlebeck, Kaukauna; and Alan (Cassie Overman), Kaukauna; grandchildren: Alexis, Mason, Harlow, and Kylie; brothers: David (Maureen), Carl, and Mark Vanevenhoven; sisters: Janet Linet, Claire (Gary) Wendt, Rita (Anthony) Gelling, and Rose (Jim Woloszyk) Vanevenhoven; and brother-in-law, Peter Hull. He is further survived by his faithful and loved companions, Molly, Zena, and Roxie; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Al was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Ann Hull and Pat Vanevenhoven.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) beginning at 4:00 p.m. until time of Funeral at 7:00 p.m. with Deacon Mark Ebben officiating. A memorial is being established.
Alan and his family would like to thank Dr. S. Bhattacharyya and the Marshfield Clinic for performing the surgeries that allowed him to walk again and the many doctors and medical professionals who helped him through the years.
Al, thank you for being a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Also, thank you to Amy for taking care of the shop for us. ---- Mary
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020