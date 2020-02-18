|
|
Alan John Schmidt
White Lake - Alan John Schmidt, age 62, of White Lake (formerly of Little Chute), passed away unexpectedly on February 14, 2020. He was born in Kaukauna on July 31, 1957, son of the late Lawrence and Loretta (Ashauer). Alan married Donna DeCoster at St. John's in Little Chute on November 14, 1981. Alan and Donna raised their three children in Little Chute before moving to their home on Boulder Lake in White Lake, WI. Alan retired from his longtime work as an electrician in 2018.
An avid hunter, Alan took pride in his deer stand and all the time he could spend hunting with his boys. In the summer, he loved proving he was never too old to waterski. He loved Nascar, gardening, and staying busy outdoors. Alan and Donna enjoyed road trips and camping, especially their trips down to the Gulf Shores. He loved his wife, children, and grandchildren tremendously.
Alan is survived by his loving wife, Donna Schmidt (DeCoster); children: Andy (Jeni), Tony (Sara), and Dan (Brittany); grandchildren: Jake, Ryan, Charlie, Sam, Leighton, and another due in August; brothers: Paul and Neil; sisters: Ruthie, Joan, and Rose; numerous other relatives and beloved friends.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Loretta; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert "Windy" and Peggy DeCoster; siblings, Mark and Earl; godson, Bobby; and grandson, Zepelin.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Verkuilen - Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home FREEDOM LOCATION, N3972 N Columbia Ave, Freedom, from 3:00-6:00 pm. A private service will be held preceding visitation. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Alan's name. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilen.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020