Alan P. Hilker
Alan P. Hilker

Menasha - On September 18th our beloved husband, father, brother, and friend lost his life doing what he loved to do, bicycling. Alan was a loyal and hardworking man who loved his family. He was so proud of his kids. We will miss his laughter and bad dad jokes.

Those who are left behind to grieve are his loving wife of 26 years Mary; his two children: Abby (William), and Josh; parents: Leroy and Barb; siblings: Marcia (Lyle), David (Lisa), and Mark (Lisa); along with a large extended family and friends.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions we will be having a private funeral service.

In lieu of flowers please consider contributing to the Alan Hilker memorial fund for donations to charities in his name.

Thank you to the police, first responders, and to all those at ThedaCare Neenah for helping us and Alan.

We are blessed to have had Alan for 49 years, but we are lost knowing we won't have a single day more.

Westgor Funeral Home

1140 Appleton Rd; 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
