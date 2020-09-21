Alan P. Hilker
Menasha - On September 18th our beloved husband, father, brother, and friend lost his life doing what he loved to do, bicycling. Alan was a loyal and hardworking man who loved his family. He was so proud of his kids. We will miss his laughter and bad dad jokes.
Those who are left behind to grieve are his loving wife of 26 years Mary; his two children: Abby (William), and Josh; parents: Leroy and Barb; siblings: Marcia (Lyle), David (Lisa), and Mark (Lisa); along with a large extended family and friends.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions we will be having a private funeral service.
In lieu of flowers please consider contributing to the Alan Hilker memorial fund for donations to charities in his name.
Thank you to the police, first responders, and to all those at ThedaCare Neenah for helping us and Alan.
We are blessed to have had Alan for 49 years, but we are lost knowing we won't have a single day more.
