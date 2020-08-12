Alan Robert Buettner



Alan Robert Buettner, born April 29, 1978, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Reno, Nevada, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Alan graduated from Appleton North High School, Appleton, Wisconsin, in 1996. He lived a life of service and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. His Eagle Scout designation provided Alan the opportunity to work for both Philmont Scout Ranch and Florida National High Adventure Sea Base. He began his life "out West" when he started his job at North Star Ski Resort at Lake Tahoe in 2001. He fell in love with the mountains and the abundant outdoor activities like biking, snowboarding, skiing, snowmobiling, hiking, fishing, and trail riding on his dirt bike. He lived the remainder of his life in the Lake Tahoe area. He was a boiler technician for D&D Plumbing Inc. for the last 6 years. He is survived by his mother Elaine (Mac) Womack, his father Lyle (Beth) Buettner, his two brothers Elliott and Neil, his stepsister Christina (Ashley) Martin, his two stepbrothers Hans (Nora) Korth and Mitchell (Amanda) Korth, a grandmother Carol Edwards, and his very special friend Amy. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He loved being outdoors and through the pursuit of his many outdoor hobbies, he developed a network of very close friends that were considered his "Reno" family. We will all miss his generous spirit and his brilliant, infectious smile. The family is planning a celebration of life on May 1, 2021, in the Lake Tahoe area.









