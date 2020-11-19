Fond du Lac - Alarik "Rick" Wilson, 28, died Monday, November 16, 2020. He was born on October 29, 1992 to Mark and Dana Wilson. He was a graduate of Oakfield High School.Rick's greatest joy and love in life was his son, AJ. He once tagged a picture, "If you don't have a best friend, make one." Everyone who knew him could expect Rick to have a slew of pictures of their regular adventures together.He was known throughout the area as a bartender "extraordinaire." Far beyond pouring drinks (for which he was also known to be pretty talented), people looked forward to seeing Rick because he was a joy to be around, had an off and random sense of humor, and always had uplifting words for everyone.He valued getting together with family and friends, always being focused on making sure everyone was having fun.Rick was also known for his sense of adventure, both spontaneous (always the first to jump off of or into something) as well as planned (Running of the Bulls). This also showed itself in his love of rugby, which he played for years with both the Fond du Lac Stoutmen and Wolfpak.His infectious smile, deep, hearty shoulder laughs, pranks, thoughtful gestures, sweaty hugs, and his ability to lift everyone's mood will be greatly missed.Rick is survived by his son, Alarik Wilson Jr (AJ); his parents, Mark and Dana Wilson; sister, Erika Wilson; brother, Alex Wilson; grandparents, Allen and Becky Wilson; grandmother, Lynn Parker; great-grandmother, Johanna Parker; dozens of aunts, uncles, cousins and hundreds of friends, all of whom will always love, miss, and cherish his memory deeply.Rick was preceded in death by his sister, Audrey.Memorial plans have not been finalized.