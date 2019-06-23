|
|
Albert A. Stohlman
Menasha - Albert Andrew Stohlman, age 79, died peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton surrounded by his family and friends.
Albert was born on October 11, 1939 in Lincoln, Nebraska a son of Leroy and Alberta (Johnson) Stohlman. Al served his country in the US Army during the Berlin Crisis. He was a long time member of Calvary Chapel of Appleton, and he was known for his great sense of humor.
Al is survived by a brother, Roy Stohlman and a sister, Shirley and (Jack) Gillespie and a good family friend Amy (David) Mollus, and family. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held 6 pm at Calvary Chapel, 2136 E. Newberry Street, Appleton on Thursday, June 27, 2019 with Pastor Dwight Douville officiating. Al's family will receive relatives and friends at the Chapel from 4 pm until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established in his name.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 23, 2019