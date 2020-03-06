|
|
Albert Junior Hass
Manawa - Albert Junior Hass, age 91. On Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020, heaven called another angel home. Albert was taken home after years of struggling with Alzheimer's at Manawa Community Living Center, where he had been a resident for almost three years. Albert was born in the Town of Little Wolf, Waupaca County, on November 15, 1928, the sixth and youngest child of Albert Sr. and Ida (Voss) Hass. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Manawa. He continued to be a member of the church. Albert attended St. Paul's Lutheran School and graduated from Little Wolf High in Manawa, class of 1946. He had been a three-sport athlete, football, basketball and track. Albert was elected captain of one of the greatest football teams of Little Wolf High School. "The Team of 1945". He also won honors as an FFA member, at district and state levels. Albert was elected Wisconsin FFA State Vice-President. After high school, with all of his farming knowledge, he continued farming with his dad. He knew hard work and did several jobs, while still dairy farming. Albert met Charlotte Witzke, of Clintonville, on a blind date, fell in love with this farm girl, and on June 13, 1953, they were married at St. Martin's Lutheran Church, Clintonville. They made their home and raised a family on the farm Albert grew up on south of Manawa. Albert became a volunteer fireman for Little Wolf when his father retired and several years later when he retired from the department, his son Mark, took his spot. He spent two decades as a Town Board supervisor for Little Wolf and an emergency fire warden for over thirty years. Albert loved to bowl and enjoyed it for over fifty years. He was on several teams in the surrounding area. The 1983 team sponsored by "Hass Excavating" took the Wisconsin State Bowling Title. He participated in several national bowling tournaments, taking him all over the United States. In 2007, Albert was inducted into the Waupaca Area USBC Bowling Association Hall of Fame. A very active life Albert had, but he always was centered around faith, family and farming. His farm, along with his youngest son, Rodney, was the first watershed constructed on the Lower Little Wolf River by the Waupaca County Land Conservation Department. In 1999, Albert, Charlotte, Rodney, and Lori Hass, were honored as "Conservation Farmers of the Year". He enjoyed hunting with his son Glenn and other family members, casino trips and playing sheepshead. Albert and Charlotte traveled throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe. He began the last chapter of his life story, with the passing of his beloved wife, Charlotte, in December of 2014. The legacy of this couple lives on through their 7 children, 22 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren.
Until we are reunited in heaven Albert will be greatly missed by his children, Joan (Jerry) Bailey, Glenn (Kim), Barb (Gerald) Lowney, Sandy (Al) Kriesel, Sharon (Will) Baldwin, Mark (Deb), Rodney (Lori) Hass, all of Manawa; grandchildren, Scott (Robyn), Joe (Bridget), Jason (Sheri) and Jeremy Bailey, Lori (Todd) Mattes, Michele (Jay) Johnson, Clayton Lowney, Christon (Joshua) Baitinger, Casey (Nick) Heise, Lucas (Mandy) Kriesel, Lindsey (Hugh) Leasum, Hannah (Dan) Stroesenreuther, Matthew (Christy) Baldwin, Brianne (Matthew) Trantow, Whitney (Dylan) Christian, Courtney (Ryan) Smits, Mike (Ashlee), Dan (Angie Fargen), Tyler, Anthony (Danielle), Logan (Karina Welch) and Ethan (Shyla Koshollek) Hass; great-grandchildren, Bailey (Brandon), Claire (Ryder), Sydney (Wyatt), Evan, Connor, Gibson, Dawson, Avery, Marlee, Ellie, Nolan, Cheyenne, Oden, Zhenya, Taylin, Karsyn, Mason, Hugh, Landon, Lexi, Kamrey, Owen, Charlotte, Mavric, Max, Ayla, Emma, Madelyn, Mardy, Gabby and Tiernan. He is further survived by his in-laws, Dorothy Hass, Manawa, Renata Buchholz, Clintonville and Carol (Ervin) Brede, Cecil.
Albert was preceded in death by his wife, parents, great-grandson, Brady Albert Bailey; sisters, Lillie (Victor) Erdman and Agnes (Robert) Schuelke; brothers, Alfred (Adeline), Alvin and Louis Hass; in-laws, Arlene Witzke, Cora (Ralph) Anderson, Evelyn (Hunky) Bodoh, Jeanette (Russ) Haven and Howard Buchholz.
The funeral service for Albert will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at St, Paul Lutheran Church with Rev. Nathan Reichle officiating. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Cline-Hanson Dahlke Funeral Home in Manawa from 4-7 p.m. and again at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Burial will be in Little Wolf Cemetery, Town of Little Wolf.
The family wishes to recognize and thank the many caring and compassionate caregivers and staff at the Manawa Community Living Center and ThedaCare Hospice. Your care and friendship has meant the world to our family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020