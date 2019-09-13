|
Albertina "Tina" Gensler
Weyauwega - Our lovely mother, Albertina "Tina" Gensler, age 93, was called to her heavenly home on September 10, 2019. She was born November 8, 1925, in the town of Brillion to William and Johanna (Zick) Keuer. On September 20, 1947, Tina married the love of her life, Donald Gensler, at Rural United Methodist Church of Brillion. They celebrated 70 years of marriage prior to Don's death in 2018. They lived in and around Weyauwega for nearly all of their married life. Tina was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed quilting and other needle crafting. She took pleasure in attending to her flowers. She also loved to sing, and lent her alto voice to a number of churches and community choral groups including the Sweet Adelines. She and Don enjoyed many years of camping, fishing, bowling, dancing, and traveling. Her life was rich with family friends, and faith. She was a wonderful blend of strength, kindness, wisdom, common sense, and humor. Tina was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Baldwin's Mill.
Tina is survived by her loving family, including children, Gary (Bev) Gensler, Barb (Dale) Dishno, and Arlie (Jan) Gensler; grandchildren, Jenny Gregory, Kelley Gensler (Andy Schimke), Joey Wesley, Kristina Dishno, Olivia and Jamie Gensler; great-grandchildren Paige, Kirsten and Chloe Gregory and Victor Schimke. She is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Tina was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters and their spouses, and by Don's brothers and sister and their spouses.
The funeral service for Tina will be held on Tuesday September 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, Baldwin's Mill. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4-7 p.m. at Cline Hanson Dahlke Funeral Home, Weyauwega and at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery in Weyauwega.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church, Baldwin's Mill are appreciated.
And now these three remain; faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love. 1 Corinthians 13:13
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 13, 2019