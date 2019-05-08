|
|
Alden J. Schmidt
New London - Age 89, New London, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was born on January 9, 1930 in New London son of the late Benjamin and Gertrude (Huntley) Schmidt. On April 3, 1954, he married Margarete (Marion) Laugwitz in Mannheim, Germany. Alden served his country in WWII as a Sgt. in the Army Signal Corps. He was last stationed in New Ostheim, where he worked in Motor Pool until his discharge and return to New London in 1954. Alden had been employed by Simmons Company for 41 years until his retirement in 1995. After enjoying retirement for 1 year, he went to work at Wal-Mart part-time for several years.
Alden is survived by his daughters, Susan (Tom) Wolfe and Cheryl (Jeff) Williams; son, Bruce (Linda) Schmidt; four granddaughters, Tracee Hildreth, Melissa Schmidt, Amanda and Taylor Williams; two grandsons, David Lemke and Justin Schmidt; five great-grandchildren and a sister, Carol Schmidt.
Preceding Alden in death were his wife, Margarete; his parents; brother, Harlan; sister-in-law, Arlene Schmidt and sister, Joyce Schmidt.
Private graveside services and military honors will be held at a later date.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 8, 2019