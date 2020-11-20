1/1
Alden "Butch" Piper
1949 - 2020
Alden "Butch" Piper

Appleton/Beloit - Alden "Butch" Piper, age 71, passed away on November 19, 2020 while at the New Glarus Home in New Glarus.

Butch was born on May 20, 1949 in Monroe, WI, the son of Alden and Marilyn (McCaslin) Piper. He graduated from Beloit Turner High School in 1968. He married his first wife, Gail Hagen and later his second wife, Karen Spiwak on November 1, 1979. Butch served in the US Army for 20 years and retired with the rank of SSG. Four of those years were during a tour of Germany. Butch also worked for over 20 years before his final retirement at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton.

Butch enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, kayaking, rapelling, shooting sports and reloading, fly tying and making lures, photography, cake decorating, sewing and working on computers.

Alden is survived by his wife, Karen; a daughter, Jessica (Kevin) Piper-Anderson; a granddaughter, Caitlin Piper (Ben Hoops); one great granddaughter, Hazel Pinnow; 2 brothers, Boyd (Wanda) Piper and Cecil (Jenny) Piper; an uncle, Vince (Susan) Visger; one aunt, Irene Piper and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Alden was preceded in death by his parents and a son Travis in 1991.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to DAV (Disabled Veterans Group), Milwaukee VA Regional Office, 5400 West National Avenue, Milwaukee WI 53214.

A visitation will be held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:45 PM. A graveside service will be held at the Avon Township Cemetery on Monday at 1:00 PM following the visitation.

www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com 608-897-2484





Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
