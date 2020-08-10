1/1
Alecia Babbitts
Alecia Babbitts

Neenah/Milwaukee - Alecia Jo Babbitts, age 32, formerly of Neenah, passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 3, 2020.

Alecia was born in Neenah on September 28, 1987 to Lisa Haese and Ty Babbitts. Alecia is survived by her mother, Lisa Haese (Randy Nielsen); her children: Martin, Gianna, and Ava; her sister, Jensen Haese; her brother, Zachary Babbits; her grandfather, Dennis Brandow (Patricia); her aunt, Denise Brandow (Kim); and her uncles: Brad Brandow and Michael Brandow.

Alecia was preceded in death by her father, her paternal grandmother and grandfather, her maternal grandmother, great-grandfather, and great-grandmother.

Growing up, Alecia had a zest for life. She loved fiercely and had a smile that lit up any room she entered. Alecia had a beautiful voice and her singing talents were recognized early on by many. Alecia was a free spirit with a larger than life personality, which would often leave us in laughter for days. With a huge heart, Alecia loved her children, her family, and her friends deeply.

A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Riverside Park Pavilion, 500 E. Wisconsin Ave., Neenah.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Casa Clare, 201 S. Glenridge Ct., Appleton, WI 54914 Attn: Donations.

Alecia, my sweet, beautiful baby girl, may you rest peacefully. We promise to take loving care of your children until the day we are all together again. We love and miss you dearly.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave., Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
